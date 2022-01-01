Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Central Golf Club - A/C Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6597 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bermuda 72 6597 yards 73.1 123
Back/Bent 72 6249 yards
Regular/Bermuda 72 6177 yards 70.7 121
Ladies/Bermuda 72 5178 yards 67.1 113
Regular/Bent 72 5122 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 4846 yards
Scorecard for A - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 623 152 392 365 381 341 136 398 527 3315 394 167 514 352 401 381 154 509 410 3282 6597
White M: 70.7/121 581 132 359 341 355 322 118 379 505 3092 372 153 499 318 379 353 136 486 389 3085 6177
Red W: 67.1/113 484 95 298 305 307 297 94 302 418 2600 313 97 413 266 333 298 96 445 317 2578 5178
Handicap 1 15 3 9 5 11 17 7 13 6 8 18 10 2 14 12 16 4
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

