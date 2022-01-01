Chiba Central Golf Club - A/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6597 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bermuda
|72
|6597 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Bent
|72
|6249 yards
|Regular/Bermuda
|72
|6177 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies/Bermuda
|72
|5178 yards
|67.1
|113
|Regular/Bent
|72
|5122 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|4846 yards
Scorecard for A - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|623
|152
|392
|365
|381
|341
|136
|398
|527
|3315
|394
|167
|514
|352
|401
|381
|154
|509
|410
|3282
|6597
|White M: 70.7/121
|581
|132
|359
|341
|355
|322
|118
|379
|505
|3092
|372
|153
|499
|318
|379
|353
|136
|486
|389
|3085
|6177
|Red W: 67.1/113
|484
|95
|298
|305
|307
|297
|94
|302
|418
|2600
|313
|97
|413
|266
|333
|298
|96
|445
|317
|2578
|5178
|Handicap
|1
|15
|3
|9
|5
|11
|17
|7
|13
|6
|8
|18
|10
|2
|14
|12
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
