King Fields Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7107 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7107 yards
|Blue
|72
|6696 yards
|White
|72
|6273 yards
|Gold
|72
|5680 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC / DC / JCB / DINERS / AMEX / VISA / MASTER
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout