CPG Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6585 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6300 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5470 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for CPG Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|495
|385
|160
|430
|390
|300
|150
|450
|495
|3255
|525
|170
|380
|420
|450
|170
|495
|300
|420
|3330
|6585
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|485
|370
|150
|410
|370
|280
|135
|430
|475
|3105
|510
|160
|360
|405
|430
|155
|480
|285
|410
|3195
|6300
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|450
|320
|135
|330
|360
|265
|120
|340
|410
|2730
|460
|130
|330
|320
|350
|150
|380
|260
|360
|2740
|5470
|Handicap
|3
|11
|17
|5
|13
|7
|15
|1
|9
|2
|18
|8
|12
|6
|16
|4
|14
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1961)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
