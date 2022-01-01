Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

CPG Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6585 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6300 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5470 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for CPG Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 495 385 160 430 390 300 150 450 495 3255 525 170 380 420 450 170 495 300 420 3330 6585
Regular M: 70.7/121 485 370 150 410 370 280 135 430 475 3105 510 160 360 405 430 155 480 285 410 3195 6300
Ladies W: 67.1/113 450 320 135 330 360 265 120 340 410 2730 460 130 330 320 350 150 380 260 360 2740 5470
Handicap 3 11 17 5 13 7 15 1 9 2 18 8 12 6 16 4 14 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1961)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

