Eagle Lake Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6323 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6323 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6024 yards
|70.3
|120
|Forward
|72
|5608 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Eagle Lake Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|440
|119
|342
|373
|509
|388
|151
|414
|528
|3264
|402
|325
|130
|350
|341
|515
|336
|141
|519
|3059
|6323
|Blue M: 70.3/120
|423
|119
|324
|351
|481
|374
|138
|370
|503
|3083
|387
|311
|124
|337
|323
|500
|324
|134
|501
|2941
|6024
|Red W: 70.2/119
|405
|108
|309
|336
|466
|336
|117
|336
|466
|2879
|371
|279
|120
|282
|293
|466
|310
|132
|476
|2729
|5608
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout