About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6323 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6323 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6024 yards 70.3 120
Forward 72 5608 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Eagle Lake Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 440 119 342 373 509 388 151 414 528 3264 402 325 130 350 341 515 336 141 519 3059 6323
Blue M: 70.3/120 423 119 324 351 481 374 138 370 503 3083 387 311 124 337 323 500 324 134 501 2941 6024
Red W: 70.2/119 405 108 309 336 466 336 117 336 466 2879 371 279 120 282 293 466 310 132 476 2729 5608
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 10 16 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2008
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyo CC: #11
Kyo Country Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamada GC: #3
Yamada Golf Club
Sammu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita Higashi CC: #9
Narita Higashi Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita no Mori CC: #3
Narita no Mori Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Airport GC Narita - Kuko: #15
Accordia Golf Airport Golf Course Narita - Kuko Course
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita GC: #14
Narita Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

