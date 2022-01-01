Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Shibayama Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6438 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6438 yards 70.7 121
RT 72 6011 yards 69.3 119
GT 72 5435 yards 66.1 111
LT 72 4705 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shibayama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 344 493 424 162 332 205 348 476 3166 427 381 182 504 444 289 167 507 371 3272 6438
White M: 70.0/119 353 329 478 397 150 296 160 326 467 2956 368 362 164 489 415 266 152 484 355 3055 6011
Gold M: 66.1/111 319 280 446 373 112 274 136 290 430 2660 338 327 145 464 368 226 135 454 318 2775 5435
Red W: 66.9/109 277 245 413 333 90 236 106 242 399 2341 308 296 124 413 320 183 106 401 213 2364 4705
Handicap 11 3 7 1 15 17 5 13 9 4 18 10 12 2 6 16 14 8
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Desmond Muirhead (2000)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / Diners / VISA / DC / UC / UFJ / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kyo CC: #11
Kyo Country Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Eagle Lake GC: #2
Eagle Lake Golf Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamada GC: #3
Yamada Golf Club
Sammu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Narita Hightree
Golf Club Narita Hightree
Tako, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glissando GC
Glissando Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Sohsei GC
PGM Sohsei Golf Club - West/South Course
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me