Shibayama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6438 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6438 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT
|72
|6011 yards
|69.3
|119
|GT
|72
|5435 yards
|66.1
|111
|LT
|72
|4705 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Shibayama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|382
|344
|493
|424
|162
|332
|205
|348
|476
|3166
|427
|381
|182
|504
|444
|289
|167
|507
|371
|3272
|6438
|White M: 70.0/119
|353
|329
|478
|397
|150
|296
|160
|326
|467
|2956
|368
|362
|164
|489
|415
|266
|152
|484
|355
|3055
|6011
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|319
|280
|446
|373
|112
|274
|136
|290
|430
|2660
|338
|327
|145
|464
|368
|226
|135
|454
|318
|2775
|5435
|Red W: 66.9/109
|277
|245
|413
|333
|90
|236
|106
|242
|399
|2341
|308
|296
|124
|413
|320
|183
|106
|401
|213
|2364
|4705
|Handicap
|11
|3
|7
|1
|15
|17
|5
|13
|9
|4
|18
|10
|12
|2
|6
|16
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Desmond Muirhead (2000)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / Diners / VISA / DC / UC / UFJ / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout