Kyo Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6595 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6595 yards
|Back
|72
|6153 yards
|Regular
|72
|5711 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5147 yards
Scorecard for Kyo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|417
|182
|535
|342
|215
|413
|433
|531
|371
|3439
|387
|200
|519
|522
|345
|395
|399
|521
|184
|3472
|6911
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|386
|167
|503
|313
|190
|394
|402
|500
|350
|3205
|358
|182
|492
|407
|323
|359
|380
|500
|176
|3177
|6382
|White M: 69.2/117
|366
|147
|477
|293
|159
|353
|379
|471
|321
|2966
|338
|162
|472
|377
|296
|334
|353
|467
|167
|2966
|5932
|Red W: 67.1/113
|308
|132
|447
|283
|135
|324
|351
|448
|301
|2729
|287
|118
|431
|328
|269
|303
|329
|434
|145
|2644
|5373
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna
