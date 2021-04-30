Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kyo Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6595 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6595 yards
Back 72 6153 yards
Regular 72 5711 yards
Ladies 72 5147 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kyo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 417 182 535 342 215 413 433 531 371 3439 387 200 519 522 345 395 399 521 184 3472 6911
Blue M: 70.7/121 386 167 503 313 190 394 402 500 350 3205 358 182 492 407 323 359 380 500 176 3177 6382
White M: 69.2/117 366 147 477 293 159 353 379 471 321 2966 338 162 472 377 296 334 353 467 167 2966 5932
Red W: 67.1/113 308 132 447 283 135 324 351 448 301 2729 287 118 431 328 269 303 329 434 145 2644 5373
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 5 11 17 10 4 16 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

