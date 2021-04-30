Shin Seizansou Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7004 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6595 yards
|73.1
|123
|Senior
|72
|5536 yards
|70.7
|121
|Women
|72
|4854 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Shin Seizansou Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|535
|399
|161
|403
|417
|457
|202
|395
|533
|3502
|539
|385
|158
|392
|434
|448
|417
|179
|550
|3502
|7004
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|499
|370
|139
|375
|399
|445
|182
|363
|510
|3282
|522
|350
|141
|368
|418
|425
|411
|147
|531
|3313
|6595
|White M: 70.7/121
|479
|318
|111
|313
|360
|420
|153
|315
|483
|2952
|483
|329
|126
|335
|392
|408
|362
|118
|492
|3045
|5997
|Red W: 66.9/109
|421
|258
|85
|261
|253
|306
|121
|268
|416
|2389
|446
|254
|80
|279
|280
|312
|320
|91
|403
|2465
|4854
|Handicap
|9
|3
|17
|13
|7
|1
|15
|5
|11
|10
|4
|18
|14
|8
|2
|6
|16
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pete Dye (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout