Shin Seizansou Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7004 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6595 yards 73.1 123
Senior 72 5536 yards 70.7 121
Women 72 4854 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shin Seizansou Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 535 399 161 403 417 457 202 395 533 3502 539 385 158 392 434 448 417 179 550 3502 7004
Blue M: 73.1/123 499 370 139 375 399 445 182 363 510 3282 522 350 141 368 418 425 411 147 531 3313 6595
White M: 70.7/121 479 318 111 313 360 420 153 315 483 2952 483 329 126 335 392 408 362 118 492 3045 5997
Red W: 66.9/109 421 258 85 261 253 306 121 268 416 2389 446 254 80 279 280 312 320 91 403 2465 4854
Handicap 9 3 17 13 7 1 15 5 11 10 4 18 14 8 2 6 16 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pete Dye (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

