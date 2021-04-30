Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6732 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6732 yards
|71.8
|123
|Regular
|72
|6256 yards
|69.6
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|5734 yards
|67.6
|119
Scorecard for Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.8/123
|486
|436
|167
|323
|325
|426
|495
|158
|419
|3235
|441
|399
|201
|417
|357
|566
|401
|208
|507
|3497
|6732
|Regular M: 69.6/121
|453
|394
|138
|320
|316
|412
|477
|138
|386
|3034
|384
|371
|171
|383
|347
|540
|344
|190
|492
|3222
|6256
|Front W: 67.6/119
|425
|364
|122
|299
|291
|401
|449
|112
|297
|2760
|336
|343
|147
|365
|315
|512
|317
|167
|472
|2974
|5734
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Spa & Kuji Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Sauna
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout