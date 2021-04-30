Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Spa & Golf Resort Kuji

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6732 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6732 yards 71.8 123
Regular 72 6256 yards 69.6 121
Front (W) 72 5734 yards 67.6 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.8/123 486 436 167 323 325 426 495 158 419 3235 441 399 201 417 357 566 401 208 507 3497 6732
Regular M: 69.6/121 453 394 138 320 316 412 477 138 386 3034 384 371 171 383 347 540 344 190 492 3222 6256
Front W: 67.6/119 425 364 122 299 291 401 449 112 297 2760 336 343 147 365 315 512 317 167 472 2974 5734
Handicap 3 9 15 7 13 1 5 17 11 4 10 16 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Spa & Kuji Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

