Kyoto Golf Club - Kamigamo Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 69
Length 5818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Formerly known as Kyoto Golf Club - East Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|69
|5818 yards
|Regular
|69
|5489 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1948
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1948)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout