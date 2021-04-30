Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kyoto Golf Club - Kamigamo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 69
Length 5818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Formerly known as Kyoto Golf Club - East Course.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 69 5818 yards
Regular 69 5489 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1948
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1948)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

