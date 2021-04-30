Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kyoto Golf Club - Funayama Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 66
Length 4627 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 63.7

Formerly known as Kyoto Golf Club - West Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 66 4627 yards 63.7
Regular 66 4287 yards 62.7
Front 66 4008 yards 61.9
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Funayama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 66.5/101 240 363 136 487 324 130 280 325 160 2445 320 143 265 365 115 225 181 305 195 2114 4559
Red W: 67.5/103 220 333 136 470 315 129 270 310 140 2323 310 138 250 345 105 210 156 282 191 1987 4310
Handicap 11 3 13 1 5 15 9 7 17 4 14 6 8 18 12 2 10 16
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 3 34 4 3 4 4 3 4 3 4 3 32 66

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

