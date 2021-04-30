Kyoto Golf Club - Funayama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 66
Length 4627 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 63.7
Formerly known as Kyoto Golf Club - West Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|66
|4627 yards
|63.7
|Regular
|66
|4287 yards
|62.7
|Front
|66
|4008 yards
|61.9
Scorecard for Funayama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 66.5/101
|240
|363
|136
|487
|324
|130
|280
|325
|160
|2445
|320
|143
|265
|365
|115
|225
|181
|305
|195
|2114
|4559
|Red W: 67.5/103
|220
|333
|136
|470
|315
|129
|270
|310
|140
|2323
|310
|138
|250
|345
|105
|210
|156
|282
|191
|1987
|4310
|Handicap
|11
|3
|13
|1
|5
|15
|9
|7
|17
|4
|14
|6
|8
|18
|12
|2
|10
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|34
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|32
|66
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout