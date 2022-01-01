Koma Country Club - South/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6624 yards
Slope 119
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6624 yards
|72.4
|119
|Regular
|72
|6267 yards
|71.7
|115
|Front
|72
|5957 yards
|71.0
|111
|Gold
|72
|5403 yards
|70.3
|107
|Ladies
|72
|5221 yards
|66.1
|113
Scorecard for South/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|441
|184
|461
|518
|423
|401
|335
|188
|526
|3477
|388
|417
|190
|558
|417
|203
|370
|552
|389
|3484
|6961
|Yellow M: 72.4/119
|422
|162
|440
|500
|401
|381
|324
|169
|509
|3308
|370
|385
|166
|539
|397
|190
|356
|537
|376
|3316
|6624
|Blue M: 71.7/115
|407
|152
|411
|482
|369
|369
|319
|144
|487
|3140
|359
|376
|150
|484
|363
|170
|343
|519
|363
|3127
|6267
|Black M: 71.0/111
|397
|137
|382
|472
|338
|353
|309
|125
|465
|2978
|335
|361
|145
|469
|328
|151
|321
|511
|358
|2979
|5957
|Green M: 70.3/107
|369
|127
|359
|380
|321
|319
|262
|105
|441
|2683
|321
|346
|131
|458
|302
|140
|305
|439
|278
|2720
|5403
|Red W: 66.1/113
|315
|127
|359
|380
|311
|310
|262
|105
|441
|2610
|301
|346
|131
|408
|302
|166
|290
|439
|278
|2661
|5271
|Handicap
|3
|9
|1
|11
|13
|15
|17
|7
|5
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|4
|18
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Gary Player (1980)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
