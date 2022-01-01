Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Koma Country Club - South/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6624 yards
Slope 119
Rating 72.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6624 yards 72.4 119
Regular 72 6267 yards 71.7 115
Front 72 5957 yards 71.0 111
Gold 72 5403 yards 70.3 107
Ladies 72 5221 yards 66.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 441 184 461 518 423 401 335 188 526 3477 388 417 190 558 417 203 370 552 389 3484 6961
Yellow M: 72.4/119 422 162 440 500 401 381 324 169 509 3308 370 385 166 539 397 190 356 537 376 3316 6624
Blue M: 71.7/115 407 152 411 482 369 369 319 144 487 3140 359 376 150 484 363 170 343 519 363 3127 6267
Black M: 71.0/111 397 137 382 472 338 353 309 125 465 2978 335 361 145 469 328 151 321 511 358 2979 5957
Green M: 70.3/107 369 127 359 380 321 319 262 105 441 2683 321 346 131 458 302 140 305 439 278 2720 5403
Red W: 66.1/113 315 127 359 380 311 310 262 105 441 2610 301 346 131 408 302 166 290 439 278 2661 5271
Handicap 3 9 1 11 13 15 17 7 5 10 2 12 14 16 4 18 6 8
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Gary Player (1980)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

