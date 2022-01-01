Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Hino Golf Club - King Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7035 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7035 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6538 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6076 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5578 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for King
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 415 510 405 225 410 365 560 205 430 3525 505 380 191 435 430 415 530 200 424 3510 7035
Regular M: 73.1/123 389 490 370 198 377 341 534 173 399 3271 479 357 162 405 400 382 501 183 398 3267 6538
Front M: 70.7/121 368 471 338 180 347 319 494 149 378 3044 448 340 138 369 376 357 469 168 367 3032 6076
Ladies W: 70.2/119 351 456 317 113 328 303 478 125 290 2761 430 322 118 345 357 341 448 152 304 2817 5578
Handicap 11 9 5 15 1 13 3 17 7 4 14 18 8 2 12 6 16 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hino GC
Hino Golf Club - Queen Course
Hino, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Shakunage: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Fist: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Fist/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Sasayuri: #3
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gamo GC - Hira: #5
Gamo Golf Club - Suzuka/Hira Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gamo GC - Suzuka: #4
Gamo Golf Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahino CC: #10
Asahino Country Club
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gamo GC - Ibuki: #4
Gamo Golf Club - Hira/Ibuki Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bear’s Paw Japan CC: Clubhouse
Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shiga GC: #4
Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Comwood GC
Comwood Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Bell GC - Tsuchiyama: #18 & clubhouse
Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me