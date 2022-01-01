Hino Golf Club - King Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7035 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7035 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6538 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6076 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5578 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for King
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|415
|510
|405
|225
|410
|365
|560
|205
|430
|3525
|505
|380
|191
|435
|430
|415
|530
|200
|424
|3510
|7035
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|389
|490
|370
|198
|377
|341
|534
|173
|399
|3271
|479
|357
|162
|405
|400
|382
|501
|183
|398
|3267
|6538
|Front M: 70.7/121
|368
|471
|338
|180
|347
|319
|494
|149
|378
|3044
|448
|340
|138
|369
|376
|357
|469
|168
|367
|3032
|6076
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|351
|456
|317
|113
|328
|303
|478
|125
|290
|2761
|430
|322
|118
|345
|357
|341
|448
|152
|304
|2817
|5578
|Handicap
|11
|9
|5
|15
|1
|13
|3
|17
|7
|4
|14
|18
|8
|2
|12
|6
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout