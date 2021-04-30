Ichinomiya Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/K
|72
|6715 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6586 yards
|Regular/K
|72
|6465 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/K (W)
|72
|6465 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/B
|72
|6348 yards
|Ladies/K
|72
|5418 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5342 yards
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|365
|567
|196
|402
|397
|197
|396
|390
|483
|3393
|506
|124
|402
|404
|543
|364
|448
|175
|356
|3322
|6715
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|354
|549
|183
|384
|387
|183
|380
|371
|469
|3260
|493
|119
|382
|394
|537
|346
|428
|163
|343
|3205
|6465
|Red W: 67.1/113
|321
|468
|147
|315
|343
|130
|351
|320
|417
|2812
|416
|96
|339
|363
|468
|252
|302
|139
|317
|2692
|5504
|Handicap
|15
|7
|3
|1
|9
|13
|5
|11
|17
|12
|18
|6
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout