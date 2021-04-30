Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Ichinomiya Country Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/K 72 6715 yards 73.1 123
Back/B 72 6586 yards
Regular/K 72 6465 yards 70.7 121
Regular/K (W) 72 6465 yards 71.7 123
Regular/B 72 6348 yards
Ladies/K 72 5418 yards
Ladies/B 72 5342 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 365 567 196 402 397 197 396 390 483 3393 506 124 402 404 543 364 448 175 356 3322 6715
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 354 549 183 384 387 183 380 371 469 3260 493 119 382 394 537 346 428 163 343 3205 6465
Red W: 67.1/113 321 468 147 315 343 130 351 320 417 2812 416 96 339 363 468 252 302 139 317 2692 5504
Handicap 15 7 3 1 9 13 5 11 17 12 18 6 10 4 16 2 8 14
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

