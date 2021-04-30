Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Ichinomiya Country Club - West Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/K 72 6750 yards 73.1 123
Back/B 72 6717 yards
Regular/K 72 6377 yards 70.7 121
Regular/K (W) 72 6377 yards 70.7 121
Regular/B 72 6341 yards
Ladies/B 72 5203 yards
Ladies/K 72 5194 yards 66.1 111
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 423 519 425 179 391 158 384 486 376 3341 322 368 427 175 469 443 169 408 628 3409 6750
White M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121 397 499 405 166 371 143 324 455 361 3121 301 359 413 167 440 412 162 388 614 3256 6377
Red W: 66.1/111 319 394 320 65 279 89 262 385 337 2450 281 325 371 145 399 299 123 359 442 2744 5194
Handicap 1 11 3 17 5 15 9 13 7 12 8 10 16 18 2 6 14 4
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Ichinomiya CC
Ichinomiya Country Club - East Course
Ichinomiya, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
ABC Isumi GC
ABC Isumi Golf Course
Isumi, Chiba
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Avising Club Golf Society: #5
Avising Club Golf Society
Chonan, Chiba
0.0
0
Yonehara GC
Yonehara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Moon Lake GC - Mobara: #8
Moon Lake Golf Club - Mobara Course
Mobara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Ohara-Onjuku GC: #11
Ohara-Onjuku Golf Course
Isumi, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Camel Golf Resort
Camel Golf Resort
Onjuku, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Fuji Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Sakura Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Tsubame Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Manna CC - Gary Player
Manna Country Club - Gary Player Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #6
Manna Country Club - Azalea/Camphor Tree Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
