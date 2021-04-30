Ichinomiya Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/K
|72
|6750 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6717 yards
|Regular/K
|72
|6377 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/K (W)
|72
|6377 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/B
|72
|6341 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5203 yards
|Ladies/K
|72
|5194 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|423
|519
|425
|179
|391
|158
|384
|486
|376
|3341
|322
|368
|427
|175
|469
|443
|169
|408
|628
|3409
|6750
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121
|397
|499
|405
|166
|371
|143
|324
|455
|361
|3121
|301
|359
|413
|167
|440
|412
|162
|388
|614
|3256
|6377
|Red W: 66.1/111
|319
|394
|320
|65
|279
|89
|262
|385
|337
|2450
|281
|325
|371
|145
|399
|299
|123
|359
|442
|2744
|5194
|Handicap
|1
|11
|3
|17
|5
|15
|9
|13
|7
|12
|8
|10
|16
|18
|2
|6
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout