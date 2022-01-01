Minamimobara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6985 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6985 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Korai
|72
|6713 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6483 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6213 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5451 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5205 yards
Scorecard for MinamiMobara
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|421
|588
|177
|380
|522
|416
|173
|413
|405
|3495
|395
|384
|547
|175
|445
|421
|190
|558
|375
|3490
|6985
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|397
|553
|159
|353
|483
|385
|140
|377
|380
|3227
|384
|358
|512
|159
|416
|393
|152
|529
|353
|3256
|6483
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|336
|470
|98
|336
|450
|335
|123
|319
|307
|2774
|300
|311
|420
|127
|320
|336
|123
|412
|328
|2677
|5451
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
