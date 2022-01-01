Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Minamimobara Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6985 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6985 yards 73.1 123
Back/Korai 72 6713 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6483 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Korai 72 6213 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5451 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Korai 72 5205 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for MinamiMobara
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 421 588 177 380 522 416 173 413 405 3495 395 384 547 175 445 421 190 558 375 3490 6985
Regular M: 70.7/121 397 553 159 353 483 385 140 377 380 3227 384 358 512 159 416 393 152 529 353 3256 6483
Ladies W: 67.1/113 336 470 98 336 450 335 123 319 307 2774 300 311 420 127 320 336 123 412 328 2677 5451
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 17 5 11 16 10 4 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

