Kiyokawa Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6299 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6299 yards
|70.8
|Champion (W)
|72
|6299 yards
|77.1
|Back
|72
|6186 yards
|70.4
|Back (W)
|72
|6186 yards
|76.5
|Regular
|72
|5830 yards
|74.4
|Regular (W)
|72
|5830 yards
|74.4
|Front-1
|72
|5305 yards
|66.1
|Front-1 (W)
|72
|5305 yards
|71.4
|Front-2
|72
|5099 yards
|65.1
|Front-2 (W)
|72
|5099 yards
|70.2
Year Built 1985
Greens Creeping Bent Grass 007
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1985) Thomas Pearson (1985)
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX / JCB / UFJ / UC / VISA / Saison / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Sauna
