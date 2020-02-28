Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Kiyokawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6299 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6299 yards 70.8
Champion (W) 72 6299 yards 77.1
Back 72 6186 yards 70.4
Back (W) 72 6186 yards 76.5
Regular 72 5830 yards 74.4
Regular (W) 72 5830 yards 74.4
Front-1 72 5305 yards 66.1
Front-1 (W) 72 5305 yards 71.4
Front-2 72 5099 yards 65.1
Front-2 (W) 72 5099 yards 70.2

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Greens Creeping Bent Grass 007
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1985) Thomas Pearson (1985)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX / JCB / UFJ / UC / VISA / Saison / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
Now Reading
