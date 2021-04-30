Grandvert Kyoto Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6984 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6984 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6521 yards
|72.6
|122
|Green
|72
|6135 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5662 yards
|71.2
|119
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|528
|373
|448
|159
|385
|382
|201
|524
|432
|3432
|562
|172
|414
|406
|552
|372
|407
|198
|469
|3552
|6984
|Yellow M: 72.6/122
|502
|350
|422
|143
|362
|350
|178
|499
|406
|3212
|538
|147
|374
|379
|527
|346
|386
|179
|433
|3309
|6521
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|483
|329
|400
|124
|341
|333
|156
|479
|378
|3023
|517
|125
|349
|358
|505
|324
|365
|157
|412
|3112
|6135
|Red W: 71.2/119
|459
|309
|374
|108
|312
|307
|131
|454
|355
|2809
|489
|109
|323
|333
|471
|302
|342
|134
|350
|2853
|5662
|Handicap
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|3
|15
|9
|5
|10
|18
|2
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout