Grandvert Kyoto Golf Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6984 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6984 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6521 yards 72.6 122
Green 72 6135 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5662 yards 71.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 528 373 448 159 385 382 201 524 432 3432 562 172 414 406 552 372 407 198 469 3552 6984
Yellow M: 72.6/122 502 350 422 143 362 350 178 499 406 3212 538 147 374 379 527 346 386 179 433 3309 6521
Blue M: 70.7/121 483 329 400 124 341 333 156 479 378 3023 517 125 349 358 505 324 365 157 412 3112 6135
Red W: 71.2/119 459 309 374 108 312 307 131 454 355 2809 489 109 323 333 471 302 342 134 350 2853 5662
Handicap 13 7 1 17 11 3 15 9 5 10 18 2 12 8 14 4 16 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

