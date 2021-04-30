Grandvert Kyoto Golf Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6931 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6931 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6506 yards
|72.4
|119
|Green
|72
|6129 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5704 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|523
|395
|183
|500
|356
|154
|404
|413
|400
|3328
|413
|574
|384
|163
|453
|569
|198
|430
|419
|3603
|6931
|Yellow M: 72.4/119
|497
|371
|159
|477
|339
|131
|383
|389
|373
|3119
|390
|547
|362
|163
|421
|540
|170
|401
|393
|3387
|6506
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|476
|350
|140
|456
|321
|108
|357
|368
|353
|2929
|367
|526
|342
|146
|399
|517
|150
|381
|372
|3200
|6129
|Red W: 70.2/119
|445
|330
|129
|432
|303
|84
|337
|346
|332
|2738
|346
|488
|315
|123
|375
|490
|125
|356
|348
|2966
|5704
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|11
|17
|1
|5
|7
|4
|12
|14
|18
|2
|10
|16
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
