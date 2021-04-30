Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Grandvert Kyoto Golf Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6931 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6931 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6506 yards 72.4 119
Green 72 6129 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5704 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 523 395 183 500 356 154 404 413 400 3328 413 574 384 163 453 569 198 430 419 3603 6931
Yellow M: 72.4/119 497 371 159 477 339 131 383 389 373 3119 390 547 362 163 421 540 170 401 393 3387 6506
Blue M: 70.7/121 476 350 140 456 321 108 357 368 353 2929 367 526 342 146 399 517 150 381 372 3200 6129
Red W: 70.2/119 445 330 129 432 303 84 337 346 332 2738 346 488 315 123 375 490 125 356 348 2966 5704
Handicap 9 3 15 13 11 17 1 5 7 4 12 14 18 2 10 16 6 8
Par 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

