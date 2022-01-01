Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6245 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6245 yards 70.1 121
White 72 5897 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5060 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Crown Hills Kyoto Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 490 378 350 408 177 287 153 372 506 3121 370 451 154 377 366 384 202 318 502 3124 6245
White M: 69.2/117 472 358 333 384 160 265 134 349 481 2936 358 428 138 369 343 367 175 308 475 2961 5897
Red W: 67.1/113 416 309 289 299 124 234 97 289 426 2483 319 392 112 338 276 320 136 250 434 2577 5060
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 17 11 5 4 10 16 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

