Crown Hills Kyoto Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6245 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6245 yards
|70.1
|121
|White
|72
|5897 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5060 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Crown Hills Kyoto Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|490
|378
|350
|408
|177
|287
|153
|372
|506
|3121
|370
|451
|154
|377
|366
|384
|202
|318
|502
|3124
|6245
|White M: 69.2/117
|472
|358
|333
|384
|160
|265
|134
|349
|481
|2936
|358
|428
|138
|369
|343
|367
|175
|308
|475
|2961
|5897
|Red W: 67.1/113
|416
|309
|289
|299
|124
|234
|97
|289
|426
|2483
|319
|392
|112
|338
|276
|320
|136
|250
|434
|2577
|5060
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
