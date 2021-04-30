Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Sorei Golf Club - Seki Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6524 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6524 yards 70.4 123
White 72 6135 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5126 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Seki Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 519 203 344 329 531 405 379 172 411 3293 533 363 339 195 337 328 517 194 425 3231 6524
White M: 70.7/121 498 178 333 310 512 385 350 158 384 3108 504 337 326 173 313 309 493 171 401 3027 6135
Red W: 67.1/113 450 131 275 263 447 327 273 103 232 2501 470 293 263 150 249 263 467 129 341 2625 5126
Handicap 7 11 5 17 1 9 13 15 3 4 16 14 12 8 18 2 10 6
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

