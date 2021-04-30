Sorei Golf Club - Seki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6524 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6524 yards
|70.4
|123
|White
|72
|6135 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5126 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Seki Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|519
|203
|344
|329
|531
|405
|379
|172
|411
|3293
|533
|363
|339
|195
|337
|328
|517
|194
|425
|3231
|6524
|White M: 70.7/121
|498
|178
|333
|310
|512
|385
|350
|158
|384
|3108
|504
|337
|326
|173
|313
|309
|493
|171
|401
|3027
|6135
|Red W: 67.1/113
|450
|131
|275
|263
|447
|327
|273
|103
|232
|2501
|470
|293
|263
|150
|249
|263
|467
|129
|341
|2625
|5126
|Handicap
|7
|11
|5
|17
|1
|9
|13
|15
|3
|4
|16
|14
|12
|8
|18
|2
|10
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout