Technical Sanwa Golf
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 54
Length 1765 yards
Slope 106
Rating 53.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|54
|1765 yards
|53.6
|106
|Back (W)
|54
|1765 yards
|54.1
|108
Scorecard for Golf Range Technical Sanwa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 53.6/106 W: 54.1/108
|90
|80
|110
|78
|110
|88
|79
|80
|61
|776
|110
|108
|104
|107
|110
|103
|132
|104
|111
|989
|1765
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|13
|1
|5
|7
|11
|15
|10
|18
|4
|14
|2
|6
|8
|12
|16
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
