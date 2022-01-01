Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Technical Sanwa Golf

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 54
Length 1765 yards
Slope 106
Rating 53.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 54 1765 yards 53.6 106
Back (W) 54 1765 yards 54.1 108
Scorecard for Golf Range Technical Sanwa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 53.6/106 W: 54.1/108 90 80 110 78 110 88 79 80 61 776 110 108 104 107 110 103 132 104 111 989 1765
Handicap 9 17 3 13 1 5 7 11 15 10 18 4 14 2 6 8 12 16
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

