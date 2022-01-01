Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Genjiyama Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6545 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6545 yards
Regular 72 6201 yards
Front 72 5807 yards
Ladies 72 5416 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Genjiyama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 431 351 514 191 328 367 183 419 544 3328 381 352 531 384 157 510 364 159 411 3249 6577
White M: 70.7/121 399 342 460 180 308 323 169 402 520 3103 365 329 502 356 142 489 353 143 391 3070 6173
Red W: 70.2/119 357 339 421 154 288 315 157 352 407 2790 349 271 473 329 127 474 319 118 367 2827 5617
Handicap 3 17 11 7 15 1 13 5 9 4 16 14 2 18 6 10 12 8
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / DC / UC / UFJ / Master / AMEX / Diners / Cedyna
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
CPG CC
CPG Country Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Central GC
Chiba Central Golf Club - A/C Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Central GC
Chiba Central Golf Club - B/C Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
King Fields GC
King Fields Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Central GC
Chiba Central Golf Club - A/B Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Technical Sanwa Golf: #2
Technical Sanwa Golf
Ichihara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kakinokidai
Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Shinnihon GC: Putting green
Chiba Shinnihon Golf Club - Sotobo Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/Center
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - Center/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Shinnihon GC: Driving range
Chiba Shinnihon Golf Club - Uchibo Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me