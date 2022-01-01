Genjiyama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6545 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6545 yards
|Regular
|72
|6201 yards
|Front
|72
|5807 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5416 yards
Scorecard for Genjiyama Golf Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|431
|351
|514
|191
|328
|367
|183
|419
|544
|3328
|381
|352
|531
|384
|157
|510
|364
|159
|411
|3249
|6577
|White M: 70.7/121
|399
|342
|460
|180
|308
|323
|169
|402
|520
|3103
|365
|329
|502
|356
|142
|489
|353
|143
|391
|3070
|6173
|Red W: 70.2/119
|357
|339
|421
|154
|288
|315
|157
|352
|407
|2790
|349
|271
|473
|329
|127
|474
|319
|118
|367
|2827
|5617
|Handicap
|3
|17
|11
|7
|15
|1
|13
|5
|9
|4
|16
|14
|2
|18
|6
|10
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / DC / UC / UFJ / Master / AMEX / Diners / Cedyna
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
