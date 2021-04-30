Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Water/Light Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6827 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6827 yards
|Blue
|72
|6416 yards
|White
|72
|5986 yards
|Lime
|72
|5629 yards
|Red
|72
|4937 yards
Scorecard for Water/Light
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|382
|402
|389
|163
|565
|451
|416
|199
|504
|3471
|552
|141
|377
|401
|533
|395
|221
|322
|414
|3356
|6827
|White M: 70.7/121
|362
|379
|369
|152
|543
|426
|393
|183
|476
|3283
|529
|126
|351
|375
|512
|375
|197
|297
|371
|3133
|6416
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|340
|348
|348
|140
|519
|389
|367
|162
|453
|3066
|505
|104
|328
|358
|488
|345
|164
|282
|346
|2920
|5986
|Red W: 70.2/119
|317
|319
|348
|128
|478
|361
|346
|151
|429
|2877
|487
|104
|302
|342
|464
|316
|143
|267
|327
|2752
|5629
|Green W: 66.9/109
|285
|281
|275
|95
|373
|324
|288
|151
|376
|2448
|416
|104
|275
|305
|435
|239
|123
|267
|285
|2449
|4897
|Handicap
|5
|7
|11
|9
|13
|1
|15
|3
|17
|6
|8
|2
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season April - October
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, MASTER, JCB, VISA, Diners, NICOS, UC, DC, Saison, Nissenren
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No shirts without collars, jeans, sandals & tsukkake.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout