Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Light/Wind Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6724 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6724 yards
Blue 72 6306 yards
White 72 5899 yards
Lime 72 5529 yards
Red 72 5010 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Light/Wind
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 552 141 377 401 533 395 221 322 414 3356 381 440 503 153 372 404 177 369 569 3368 6724
Blue M: 70.7/121 529 126 351 375 512 375 197 297 371 3133 361 417 475 138 355 383 158 343 543 3173 6306
White M: 69.2/117 505 104 328 358 488 345 164 282 346 2920 335 390 447 138 332 360 135 325 517 2979 5899
Red W: 70.2/119 487 104 302 342 464 316 143 267 327 2752 322 369 426 122 268 354 118 311 487 2777 5529
Green W: 67.1/113 416 104 275 305 435 239 123 267 285 2449 285 352 380 110 268 291 118 311 446 2561 5010
Handicap 6 8 2 4 10 12 14 16 18 5 11 7 9 13 1 15 17 3
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season April - October

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, MASTER, JCB, VISA, Diners, NICOS, UC, DC, Saison, Nissenren
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No shirts without collars, jeans, sandals & tsukkake.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

