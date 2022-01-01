Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

NEW Ui Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6906 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6906 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6234 yards 70.7 121
Reg (W) 72 6234 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5480 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Munakata UI Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 553 202 422 453 403 550 157 349 350 3439 564 430 411 229 567 321 228 295 422 3467 6906
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 518 179 405 417 375 481 147 332 334 3188 513 382 371 191 500 298 162 258 371 3046 6234
Handicap 5 13 1 3 9 7 17 11 15 6 4 10 12 2 18 14 16 8
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code No jeans & sandals. Wearing a hat while playing is prefered.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

