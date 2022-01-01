NEW Ui Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6906 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6906 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6234 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg (W)
|72
|6234 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5480 yards
Scorecard for Munakata UI Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|553
|202
|422
|453
|403
|550
|157
|349
|350
|3439
|564
|430
|411
|229
|567
|321
|228
|295
|422
|3467
|6906
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|518
|179
|405
|417
|375
|481
|147
|332
|334
|3188
|513
|382
|371
|191
|500
|298
|162
|258
|371
|3046
|6234
|Handicap
|5
|13
|1
|3
|9
|7
|17
|11
|15
|6
|4
|10
|12
|2
|18
|14
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code No jeans & sandals. Wearing a hat while playing is prefered.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout