Caledonian Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6965 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6965 yards
|Blue
|72
|6620 yards
|White
|72
|6068 yards
|Red
|72
|5547 yards
Scorecard for Caledonian Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|418
|555
|190
|390
|175
|560
|410
|448
|455
|3601
|410
|418
|220
|406
|385
|498
|343
|195
|545
|3420
|7021
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|385
|510
|165
|360
|160
|522
|393
|424
|440
|3359
|375
|360
|198
|377
|385
|498
|343
|163
|515
|3214
|6573
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|358
|480
|147
|347
|144
|486
|381
|403
|415
|3161
|350
|342
|185
|355
|357
|470
|330
|150
|486
|3025
|6186
|Red W: 67.1/113
|311
|410
|129
|292
|108
|454
|291
|364
|355
|2714
|321
|294
|150
|324
|322
|419
|268
|123
|469
|2690
|5404
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mark Rathert (1990) Mike Poellot (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout