Kanuma 72 Country Club - Tsukuba Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6586 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/AG 72 6586 yards
Back/BG 72 6332 yards
Regular/AG 72 6162 yards
Regular/BG 72 5909 yards
Ladies/AG 72 4892 yards
Ladies/BG 72 4626 yards
Scorecard for Tsukuba
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.6/123 362 507 445 172 503 319 443 157 366 3274 397 524 189 400 400 437 512 143 300 3302 6576
White M: 70.4/119 338 488 416 131 490 307 419 140 360 3089 378 509 177 389 369 406 498 130 280 3136 6225
Red W: 71.5/122 212 415 284 131 390 249 303 133 262 2379 286 405 130 265 303 320 400 124 257 2490 4869
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 16 4 10 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Kanuma 72 CC - Nantai: #16
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Nantai Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kanuma 72 CC - Fuji: #8
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Fuji Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Satsuki GC Kanuma - North: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/North
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Kanuma CC - North: #8
Kanuma Country Club - North Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kanuma CC - Gold: #2
Kanuma Country Club - Gold Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kanuma CC - South: #11
Kanuma Country Club - South Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Satsuki GC Kanuma - South: #6
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Satsuki GC Kanuma - East: #3
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - North/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Omoigawa GC: Clubhouse
Omoigawa Golf Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Koryo CC - South: #5
Koryo Country Club - South/East Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
