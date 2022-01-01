Kanuma 72 Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6586 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|72
|6586 yards
|Back/BG
|72
|6332 yards
|Regular/AG
|72
|6162 yards
|Regular/BG
|72
|5909 yards
|Ladies/AG
|72
|4892 yards
|Ladies/BG
|72
|4626 yards
Scorecard for Tsukuba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.6/123
|362
|507
|445
|172
|503
|319
|443
|157
|366
|3274
|397
|524
|189
|400
|400
|437
|512
|143
|300
|3302
|6576
|White M: 70.4/119
|338
|488
|416
|131
|490
|307
|419
|140
|360
|3089
|378
|509
|177
|389
|369
|406
|498
|130
|280
|3136
|6225
|Red W: 71.5/122
|212
|415
|284
|131
|390
|249
|303
|133
|262
|2379
|286
|405
|130
|265
|303
|320
|400
|124
|257
|2490
|4869
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
