Tarao Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7233 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7233 yards
|RT
|72
|6660 yards
|FT
|72
|6172 yards
|LT
|72
|5461 yards
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|456
|230
|444
|543
|177
|409
|413
|387
|539
|3598
|386
|210
|443
|428
|603
|414
|421
|195
|522
|3622
|7220
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|423
|188
|414
|501
|159
|381
|394
|356
|502
|3318
|361
|172
|405
|396
|555
|397
|391
|163
|489
|3329
|6647
|Front M: 70.7/121
|385
|163
|386
|476
|132
|359
|361
|325
|478
|3065
|341
|147
|373
|361
|525
|378
|361
|138
|470
|3094
|6159
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|323
|140
|337
|448
|114
|325
|308
|267
|445
|2707
|316
|124
|325
|331
|441
|348
|312
|114
|432
|2743
|5450
|Handicap
|3
|7
|1
|11
|17
|13
|5
|15
|9
|18
|10
|2
|4
|6
|14
|12
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout