Chonan Public Golf Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6543 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 6543 yards
Back/A 72 6259 yards 70.7 121
Regular/B 72 6206 yards
Regular/A 72 5916 yards 69.2 117
Gold/B 72 5762 yards
Gold/A 72 5512 yards 68.1 115
Ladies/B 72 5446 yards
Ladies/A 72 5214 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 388 378 477 400 164 297 463 153 363 3083 513 329 206 414 336 361 334 152 531 3176 6259
Regular M: 69.2/117 364 361 458 385 150 279 448 132 343 2920 495 314 183 395 318 328 314 134 515 2996 5916
Gold M: 68.1/115 321 336 415 365 150 260 427 114 320 2708 459 294 171 370 301 300 297 115 497 2804 5512
Ladies W: 67.1/113 299 282 397 365 150 260 427 101 299 2580 440 279 150 345 279 277 297 93 474 2634 5214
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 5 17 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1995)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

