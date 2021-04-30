Chonan Public Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6543 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6543 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6259 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/B
|72
|6206 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|5916 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold/B
|72
|5762 yards
|Gold/A
|72
|5512 yards
|68.1
|115
|Ladies/B
|72
|5446 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5214 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Chonan Public Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|388
|378
|477
|400
|164
|297
|463
|153
|363
|3083
|513
|329
|206
|414
|336
|361
|334
|152
|531
|3176
|6259
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|364
|361
|458
|385
|150
|279
|448
|132
|343
|2920
|495
|314
|183
|395
|318
|328
|314
|134
|515
|2996
|5916
|Gold M: 68.1/115
|321
|336
|415
|365
|150
|260
|427
|114
|320
|2708
|459
|294
|171
|370
|301
|300
|297
|115
|497
|2804
|5512
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|299
|282
|397
|365
|150
|260
|427
|101
|299
|2580
|440
|279
|150
|345
|279
|277
|297
|93
|474
|2634
|5214
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1995
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1995)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
