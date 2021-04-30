Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Marunouchi Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6708 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6708 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6212 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5464 yards 66.1 111
Ladies 72 4843 yards 66.9 109
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 520 385 380 337 435 139 566 201 440 3403 390 361 431 550 355 169 346 193 510 3305 6708
Regular M: 70.7/121 491 355 357 311 385 114 545 180 413 3151 372 343 396 521 331 136 327 175 460 3061 6212
Front M: 66.1/111 440 314 310 267 345 100 504 160 367 2807 330 282 366 457 274 120 271 160 397 2657 5464
Ladies W: 66.9/109 399 277 310 246 345 85 440 97 332 2531 280 252 270 419 238 92 254 110 397 2312 4843
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 10 16 4 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

