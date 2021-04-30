Marunouchi Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6708 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6708 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6212 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5464 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies
|72
|4843 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Marunouchi Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|520
|385
|380
|337
|435
|139
|566
|201
|440
|3403
|390
|361
|431
|550
|355
|169
|346
|193
|510
|3305
|6708
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|491
|355
|357
|311
|385
|114
|545
|180
|413
|3151
|372
|343
|396
|521
|331
|136
|327
|175
|460
|3061
|6212
|Front M: 66.1/111
|440
|314
|310
|267
|345
|100
|504
|160
|367
|2807
|330
|282
|366
|457
|274
|120
|271
|160
|397
|2657
|5464
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|399
|277
|310
|246
|345
|85
|440
|97
|332
|2531
|280
|252
|270
|419
|238
|92
|254
|110
|397
|2312
|4843
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout