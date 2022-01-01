Mobara Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6789 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6789 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6574 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6411 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6177 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5765 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5531 yards
Scorecard for Mobara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|531
|341
|136
|345
|447
|190
|554
|407
|433
|3384
|585
|394
|166
|382
|399
|521
|181
|379
|398
|3405
|6789
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|513
|326
|122
|325
|422
|173
|521
|386
|411
|3199
|559
|372
|147
|364
|378
|497
|176
|362
|369
|3224
|6423
|Handicap
|11
|15
|17
|7
|1
|13
|3
|9
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1987)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, AMEX, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
