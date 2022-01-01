Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Mobara Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6789 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6789 yards 73.1 123
Back/B 72 6574 yards
Regular/A 72 6411 yards
Regular/B 72 6177 yards
Ladies/A 72 5765 yards
Ladies/B 72 5531 yards
Scorecard for Mobara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 531 341 136 345 447 190 554 407 433 3384 585 394 166 382 399 521 181 379 398 3405 6789
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 513 326 122 325 422 173 521 386 411 3199 559 372 147 364 378 497 176 362 369 3224 6423
Handicap 11 15 17 7 1 13 3 9 5 4 10 16 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1987)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, AMEX, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

