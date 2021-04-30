Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

La Vista Golf Resort

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6532 yards 72.5
White 72 6248 yards
Green 72 5667 yards
Red 72 5060 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for La Vista Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 353 591 163 454 390 208 571 395 416 3541 450 404 198 443 402 212 541 383 416 3449 6990
Yellow M: 72.4/119 334 567 145 441 357 193 540 393 368 3338 436 379 180 421 380 171 506 367 364 3204 6542
Red W: 67.1/113 253 405 90 270 301 106 447 320 269 2461 391 331 129 284 326 120 413 311 276 2581 5042
Handicap 15 3 9 7 1 13 11 5 17 16 4 10 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

