La Vista Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6532 yards
|72.5
|White
|72
|6248 yards
|Green
|72
|5667 yards
|Red
|72
|5060 yards
Scorecard for La Vista Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|353
|591
|163
|454
|390
|208
|571
|395
|416
|3541
|450
|404
|198
|443
|402
|212
|541
|383
|416
|3449
|6990
|Yellow M: 72.4/119
|334
|567
|145
|441
|357
|193
|540
|393
|368
|3338
|436
|379
|180
|421
|380
|171
|506
|367
|364
|3204
|6542
|Red W: 67.1/113
|253
|405
|90
|270
|301
|106
|447
|320
|269
|2461
|391
|331
|129
|284
|326
|120
|413
|311
|276
|2581
|5042
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
