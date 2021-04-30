Zuien Country Club Canyon Ueno Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7127 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7127 yards
|Regular
|72
|6697 yards
|Front
|72
|6323 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5421 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
