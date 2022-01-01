Tarao Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7204 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7204 yards
|RT
|72
|6648 yards
|FT
|72
|6155 yards
|LT
|72
|5381 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|424
|432
|202
|578
|410
|359
|432
|560
|199
|3596
|562
|428
|187
|372
|440
|442
|539
|218
|436
|3624
|7220
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|395
|410
|180
|536
|391
|324
|404
|530
|183
|3353
|533
|396
|167
|349
|406
|382
|516
|193
|370
|3312
|6665
|Front M: 70.7/121
|367
|389
|164
|492
|363
|310
|365
|506
|150
|3106
|502
|374
|143
|324
|368
|349
|490
|167
|347
|3064
|6170
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|317
|316
|127
|442
|326
|281
|317
|481
|125
|2732
|425
|350
|114
|276
|322
|292
|423
|137
|331
|2670
|5402
|Handicap
|3
|7
|17
|11
|5
|9
|1
|13
|15
|18
|12
|6
|14
|2
|4
|16
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
