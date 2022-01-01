Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Tarao Country Club - West Course

About
5 Stars
Reviews
Average Rating
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7204 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7204 yards
RT 72 6648 yards
FT 72 6155 yards
LT 72 5381 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 424 432 202 578 410 359 432 560 199 3596 562 428 187 372 440 442 539 218 436 3624 7220
Regular M: 73.1/123 395 410 180 536 391 324 404 530 183 3353 533 396 167 349 406 382 516 193 370 3312 6665
Front M: 70.7/121 367 389 164 492 363 310 365 506 150 3106 502 374 143 324 368 349 490 167 347 3064 6170
Ladies W: 67.1/113 317 316 127 442 326 281 317 481 125 2732 425 350 114 276 322 292 423 137 331 2670 5402
Handicap 3 7 17 11 5 9 1 13 15 18 12 6 14 2 4 16 10 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

