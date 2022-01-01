Kinugawa Kogen Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6689 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6689 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6282 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5517 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kinugawa Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|601
|187
|366
|179
|540
|415
|404
|393
|421
|3506
|502
|362
|319
|186
|346
|429
|176
|505
|358
|3183
|6689
|Back M: 70.7/121
|575
|165
|349
|141
|525
|388
|388
|370
|396
|3297
|489
|347
|306
|165
|324
|405
|153
|475
|321
|2985
|6282
|Red W: 70.2/119
|450
|120
|332
|112
|508
|300
|330
|310
|350
|2812
|465
|337
|296
|128
|314
|383
|117
|410
|255
|2705
|5517
|Handicap
|1
|11
|15
|13
|17
|3
|7
|9
|5
|4
|12
|16
|2
|14
|6
|10
|18
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Minamiaizu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
Course Layout