Kinugawa Kogen Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6689 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6689 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6282 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5517 yards 70.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 73.1/123 601 187 366 179 540 415 404 393 421 3506 502 362 319 186 346 429 176 505 358 3183 6689
Back M: 70.7/121 575 165 349 141 525 388 388 370 396 3297 489 347 306 165 324 405 153 475 321 2985 6282
Red W: 70.2/119 450 120 332 112 508 300 330 310 350 2812 465 337 296 128 314 383 117 410 255 2705 5517
Handicap 1 11 15 13 17 3 7 9 5 4 12 16 2 14 6 10 18 8
Par 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Yaita CC - Rindo
Yaita Country Club - Rindo/Azami Course
Yaita, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yaita CC - Kikyo
Yaita Country Club - Azami/Kikyo Course
Yaita, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Horai CC: #8
Horai Country Club
Nasushiobara, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Yaita CC - Kikyo
Yaita Country Club - Kikyo/Rindo Course
Yaita, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Nishi-Nasuno CC: #9
Nishi-Nasuno Country Club
Nasushiobara, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Nikko CC
Nikko Country Club
Nikko, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Aizu Kogen Takatsue CC - Shirakada/Karamatsu
Aizu Kogen Takatsue Country Club - Shirakada/Karamatsu Course
Minamiaizu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Pete Dye GC - VIP: #14
Pete Dye Golf Club - VIP Course
Nikko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Arrow Ace GC: Clubhouse
Arrow Ace Golf Club
Yaita, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Pete Dye GC - Royal: #6
Pete Dye Golf Club - Royal Course
Nikko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
25 Nasu Golf Garden
25 Nasu Golf Garden
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Nasu GC
Nasu Golf Club
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
