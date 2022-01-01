Kuno Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6937 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6937 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6523 yards
|73.0
|122
|Regular (W)
|72
|6523 yards
|74.1
|125
|Front
|72
|5623 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kuno Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|420
|404
|210
|552
|390
|166
|387
|420
|532
|3481
|340
|221
|360
|420
|442
|410
|522
|181
|560
|3456
|6937
|White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125
|401
|370
|185
|538
|367
|140
|370
|408
|500
|3279
|323
|186
|339
|408
|412
|384
|504
|160
|528
|3244
|6523
|Red W: 70.2/119
|355
|326
|149
|456
|339
|103
|337
|316
|462
|2843
|265
|138
|310
|353
|328
|341
|446
|135
|464
|2780
|5623
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, Saison, Nicos, Diners, Million Master
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
