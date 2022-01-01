Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kuno Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6937 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6937 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6523 yards 73.0 122
Regular (W) 72 6523 yards 74.1 125
Front 72 5623 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kuno Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 420 404 210 552 390 166 387 420 532 3481 340 221 360 420 442 410 522 181 560 3456 6937
White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125 401 370 185 538 367 140 370 408 500 3279 323 186 339 408 412 384 504 160 528 3244 6523
Red W: 70.2/119 355 326 149 456 339 103 337 316 462 2843 265 138 310 353 328 341 446 135 464 2780 5623
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 17 5 11 16 4 10 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1989)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, Saison, Nicos, Diners, Million Master
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

