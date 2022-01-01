Milfeuille Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6765 yards
|White
|72
|6327 yards
|Red
|72
|5555 yards
Scorecard for Milfeuille Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|514
|343
|420
|197
|312
|303
|565
|208
|350
|3212
|428
|203
|518
|224
|355
|416
|400
|561
|448
|3553
|6765
|White M: 70.7/121
|498
|312
|383
|179
|301
|283
|558
|191
|335
|3040
|394
|179
|500
|183
|336
|390
|372
|531
|402
|3287
|6327
|Red W: 70.2/119
|458
|296
|353
|111
|290
|254
|470
|131
|298
|2661
|339
|149
|445
|141
|298
|369
|321
|478
|354
|2894
|5555
|Handicap
|3
|9
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|15
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC, Diners, Amex, JCB, Nicos, UnionPay, Mastercard
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
