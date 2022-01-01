Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Milfeuille Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6765 yards
White 72 6327 yards
Red 72 5555 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Milfeuille Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 514 343 420 197 312 303 565 208 350 3212 428 203 518 224 355 416 400 561 448 3553 6765
White M: 70.7/121 498 312 383 179 301 283 558 191 335 3040 394 179 500 183 336 390 372 531 402 3287 6327
Red W: 70.2/119 458 296 353 111 290 254 470 131 298 2661 339 149 445 141 298 369 321 478 354 2894 5555
Handicap 3 9 1 13 7 17 5 11 15 10 16 4 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC, Diners, Amex, JCB, Nicos, UnionPay, Mastercard
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

