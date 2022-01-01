Hakusan Country Club - Shofu Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6844 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6844 yards
|72.2
|Regular
|72
|6675 yards
|71.3
|Front
|72
|6330 yards
|69.4
|Ladies
|72
|5582 yards
Scorecard for Shofu Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|398
|379
|189
|572
|327
|372
|134
|445
|602
|3418
|505
|426
|205
|371
|381
|406
|416
|214
|502
|3426
|6844
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|398
|379
|189
|552
|327
|372
|134
|430
|508
|3289
|505
|426
|205
|371
|341
|406
|416
|214
|502
|3386
|6675
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|376
|361
|164
|530
|312
|355
|118
|412
|496
|3124
|483
|387
|190
|353
|318
|393
|395
|198
|489
|3206
|6330
|Red W: 70.2/119
|326
|308
|164
|458
|312
|355
|118
|331
|428
|2800
|412
|326
|158
|353
|318
|292
|327
|177
|419
|2782
|5582
|Handicap
|5
|11
|15
|3
|13
|9
|17
|1
|7
|10
|4
|12
|18
|14
|6
|2
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, MUFG, UC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
