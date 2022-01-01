Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Hakusan Country Club - Shofu Course

About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6844 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6844 yards 72.2
Regular 72 6675 yards 71.3
Front 72 6330 yards 69.4
Ladies 72 5582 yards
Scorecard for Shofu Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 398 379 189 572 327 372 134 445 602 3418 505 426 205 371 381 406 416 214 502 3426 6844
Blue M: 73.0/122 398 379 189 552 327 372 134 430 508 3289 505 426 205 371 341 406 416 214 502 3386 6675
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 376 361 164 530 312 355 118 412 496 3124 483 387 190 353 318 393 395 198 489 3206 6330
Red W: 70.2/119 326 308 164 458 312 355 118 331 428 2800 412 326 158 353 318 292 327 177 419 2782 5582
Handicap 5 11 15 3 13 9 17 1 7 10 4 12 18 14 6 2 16 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, MUFG, UC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Hakusan CC - Sensui: #7
Hakusan Country Club - Sensui Course
Nomi, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Kaga GC
Katayamazu Golf Club - Kaga Golf Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Natadera CC
Natadera Country Club
Komatsu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Nihonkai GC
Katayamazu Golf Club - Nihonkai Golf Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #2
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Tomuro
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Komatsu Public
Golf Course Komatsu Public
Komatsu, Ishikawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kenroku Nine: #5
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #1
Kanazawa Golf Club - Tomuro/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Central CC: #3
Kanazawa Central Country Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Kanazawa Links
Golf Club Kanazawa Links
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamashiro GC
Yamashiro Golf Club - Queen Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamashiro GC
Yamashiro Golf Club - King Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
