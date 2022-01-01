Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Ibaraki Pacific Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6867 yards
Back/B 72 6640 yards
Regular/A 72 6311 yards
Regular/B 72 6084 yards
Senior/A 72 5786 yards
Senior/B 72 5559 yards
Ladies/A 72 5234 yards
Ladies/B 72 4987 yards
Scorecard for Ibaraki Pacific Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 406 389 584 462 179 454 200 581 359 3614 528 384 367 418 183 522 312 166 373 3253 6867
Blue M: 70.7/121 376 361 559 431 156 400 185 535 340 3343 473 358 325 368 160 506 301 146 331 2968 6311
White M: 69.2/117 337 346 524 355 144 369 141 523 326 3065 439 339 301 358 150 391 286 137 317 2718 5783
Red W: 67.1/113 328 240 425 355 144 304 141 445 314 2696 367 329 291 286 150 385 281 137 312 2538 5234
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 11 5 17 10 4 16 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, MASTER

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

