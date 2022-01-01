Ibaraki Pacific Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6867 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6640 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6311 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6084 yards
|Senior/A
|72
|5786 yards
|Senior/B
|72
|5559 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5234 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|4987 yards
Scorecard for Ibaraki Pacific Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|406
|389
|584
|462
|179
|454
|200
|581
|359
|3614
|528
|384
|367
|418
|183
|522
|312
|166
|373
|3253
|6867
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|376
|361
|559
|431
|156
|400
|185
|535
|340
|3343
|473
|358
|325
|368
|160
|506
|301
|146
|331
|2968
|6311
|White M: 69.2/117
|337
|346
|524
|355
|144
|369
|141
|523
|326
|3065
|439
|339
|301
|358
|150
|391
|286
|137
|317
|2718
|5783
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|240
|425
|355
|144
|304
|141
|445
|314
|2696
|367
|329
|291
|286
|150
|385
|281
|137
|312
|2538
|5234
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|5
|17
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, MASTER
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
