Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Takahagi Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7010 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takahagi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 515 393 430 570 160 410 430 210 405 3523 430 570 375 192 510 420 395 175 420 3487 7010
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 502 340 397 540 144 380 415 165 395 3278 405 555 346 160 480 400 380 160 400 3286 6564
Red W: 70.2/119 466 280 317 450 139 297 303 141 317 2710 337 432 307 156 415 316 313 156 320 2752 5462
Handicap 5 13 7 1 17 11 3 15 9 6 2 14 18 10 4 12 16 8
Par 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ibaraki Pacific CC
Ibaraki Pacific Country Club
Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hitachi GC: #8
Hitachi Golf Club
Hitachi, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Itsuura Teien CC: #7
Itsuura Teien Country Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hitachitakasuzu GC
Hitachitakasuzu Golf Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shin Seizansou CC: #10
Shin Seizansou Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - West: #5
Grand Slam Country Club - Middle/West Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - Middle: #2
Grand Slam Country Club - East/Middle Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukurodanotaki CC - Daigo
Fukurodanotaki Country Club - Daigo Course
Daigo, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Royal CC
Ibaraki Royal Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - East: #1
Grand Slam Country Club - West/East Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bobosu CC - Kujikawa: #3
Bobosu Country Club - Kujikawa Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me