Takahagi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7010 yards
Scorecard for Takahagi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|515
|393
|430
|570
|160
|410
|430
|210
|405
|3523
|430
|570
|375
|192
|510
|420
|395
|175
|420
|3487
|7010
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|502
|340
|397
|540
|144
|380
|415
|165
|395
|3278
|405
|555
|346
|160
|480
|400
|380
|160
|400
|3286
|6564
|Red W: 70.2/119
|466
|280
|317
|450
|139
|297
|303
|141
|317
|2710
|337
|432
|307
|156
|415
|316
|313
|156
|320
|2752
|5462
|Handicap
|5
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|3
|15
|9
|6
|2
|14
|18
|10
|4
|12
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout