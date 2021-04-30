Yoneyamasuigen Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7070 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7070 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6627 yards
|73.1
|123
|Yellow
|72
|6235 yards
|70.1
|121
|Yellow (W)
|72
|6235 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5455 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yoneyama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|546
|426
|375
|207
|380
|435
|205
|555
|444
|3573
|463
|527
|310
|194
|547
|378
|181
|467
|430
|3497
|7070
|White M: 73.1/123
|519
|401
|361
|184
|363
|342
|178
|543
|419
|3310
|436
|512
|289
|172
|526
|362
|166
|439
|408
|3310
|6620
|Yellow M: 70.1/121 W: 71.7/123
|519
|380
|333
|165
|343
|321
|155
|528
|401
|3145
|413
|491
|265
|154
|503
|332
|151
|388
|393
|3090
|6235
|Red W: 67.1/113
|477
|339
|294
|125
|301
|310
|127
|425
|359
|2757
|353
|455
|238
|127
|461
|268
|112
|332
|349
|2695
|5452
|Handicap
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|9
|15
|3
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout