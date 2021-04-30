Yoneyamasuigen Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7070 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7070 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6627 yards 73.1 123
Yellow 72 6235 yards 70.1 121
Yellow (W) 72 6235 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5455 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yoneyama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 546 426 375 207 380 435 205 555 444 3573 463 527 310 194 547 378 181 467 430 3497 7070
White M: 73.1/123 519 401 361 184 363 342 178 543 419 3310 436 512 289 172 526 362 166 439 408 3310 6620
Yellow M: 70.1/121 W: 71.7/123 519 380 333 165 343 321 155 528 401 3145 413 491 265 154 503 332 151 388 393 3090 6235
Red W: 67.1/113 477 339 294 125 301 310 127 425 359 2757 353 455 238 127 461 268 112 332 349 2695 5452
Handicap 7 1 13 5 17 11 9 15 3 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

