Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Gairin/Nakadake Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7132 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7132 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6616 yards
|73.1
|123
|Ladies (W)
|72
|6013 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Gairin/Nakadake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|471
|391
|181
|552
|388
|436
|232
|437
|517
|3605
|434
|184
|469
|364
|553
|404
|202
|387
|530
|3527
|7132
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|410
|368
|167
|489
|372
|399
|194
|405
|500
|3304
|400
|168
|452
|347
|541
|367
|178
|353
|506
|3312
|6616
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|377
|334
|130
|459
|292
|358
|194
|394
|473
|3011
|380
|149
|400
|321
|474
|336
|161
|324
|457
|3002
|6013
|Handicap
|5
|7
|17
|1
|15
|3
|11
|13
|9
|6
|12
|2
|18
|4
|8
|16
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Course Layout