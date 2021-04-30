Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6634 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6634 yards
|Regular
|72
|6171 yards
Scorecard for Aso Highland Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|356
|371
|360
|215
|516
|330
|380
|168
|525
|3221
|441
|191
|393
|362
|538
|340
|430
|173
|535
|3403
|6624
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|328
|361
|345
|202
|490
|320
|375
|152
|489
|3062
|380
|176
|363
|348
|519
|325
|385
|140
|482
|3118
|6180
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|319
|251
|294
|168
|360
|266
|358
|118
|357
|2491
|338
|120
|331
|317
|461
|308
|320
|123
|314
|2632
|5123
|Handicap
|16
|8
|12
|14
|4
|10
|6
|18
|2
|15
|7
|13
|9
|5
|11
|3
|17
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1982
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
