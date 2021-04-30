Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6634 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6634 yards
Regular 72 6171 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aso Highland Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 356 371 360 215 516 330 380 168 525 3221 441 191 393 362 538 340 430 173 535 3403 6624
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 328 361 345 202 490 320 375 152 489 3062 380 176 363 348 519 325 385 140 482 3118 6180
Ladies W: 67.1/113 319 251 294 168 360 266 358 118 357 2491 338 120 331 317 461 308 320 123 314 2632 5123
Handicap 16 8 12 14 4 10 6 18 2 15 7 13 9 5 11 3 17 1
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1982

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Grandmother Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Aso Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Kokonoe Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yufuin CC: #11
Yufuin Country Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Golf Uto: #12
Cherry Golf Uto Course
Uto, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

