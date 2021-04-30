Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course

Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6614 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 71 6614 yards 72.1 121
Regular/White 71 6027 yards 69.7 119
Front/Silver 71 5681 yards
Ladies/Red 71 4689 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 72.1/121 378 149 426 222 406 516 185 369 568 3219 550 443 172 354 351 414 197 380 534 3395 6614
Orange M: 69.7/119 356 132 396 200 361 484 165 264 548 2906 521 406 150 315 316 393 169 345 506 3121 6027
White M: 68.2/115 346 122 375 186 345 455 147 264 505 2745 502 376 137 302 301 369 158 322 490 2957 5702
Red W: 66.1/111 270 105 282 151 280 440 123 264 449 2364 502 296 137 302 301 283 158 322 363 2664 5028
Handicap 7 17 1 5 3 11 13 9 15 10 4 18 6 8 2 16 14 12
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 35 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

