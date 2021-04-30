Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6614 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|71
|6614 yards
|72.1
|121
|Regular/White
|71
|6027 yards
|69.7
|119
|Front/Silver
|71
|5681 yards
|Ladies/Red
|71
|4689 yards
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 72.1/121
|378
|149
|426
|222
|406
|516
|185
|369
|568
|3219
|550
|443
|172
|354
|351
|414
|197
|380
|534
|3395
|6614
|Orange M: 69.7/119
|356
|132
|396
|200
|361
|484
|165
|264
|548
|2906
|521
|406
|150
|315
|316
|393
|169
|345
|506
|3121
|6027
|White M: 68.2/115
|346
|122
|375
|186
|345
|455
|147
|264
|505
|2745
|502
|376
|137
|302
|301
|369
|158
|322
|490
|2957
|5702
|Red W: 66.1/111
|270
|105
|282
|151
|280
|440
|123
|264
|449
|2364
|502
|296
|137
|302
|301
|283
|158
|322
|363
|2664
|5028
|Handicap
|7
|17
|1
|5
|3
|11
|13
|9
|15
|10
|4
|18
|6
|8
|2
|16
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|35
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout