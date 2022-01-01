Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kumamoto Aso Country Club - Yunotani Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 5619 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular 70 5619 yards
Front 70 5303 yards
Senior 70 4838 yards
Ladies 70 4586 yards
Ladies Senior 70 4222 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kumamotoaso Country Club Yunotani Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 343 354 578 180 368 429 350 188 548 3338 453 225 356 396 578 209 339 279 483 3318 6656
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 329 334 545 149 354 401 317 151 508 3088 438 150 308 349 548 153 329 276 473 3024 6112
Red W: 67.1/113 317 281 460 124 275 258 294 131 431 2571 316 140 211 310 490 120 314 269 426 2596 5167
Handicap 9 13 3 11 1 7 15 17 5 2 8 6 18 4 14 10 16 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1952
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1952)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

