Kumamoto Aso Country Club - Yunotani Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 5619 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|70
|5619 yards
|Front
|70
|5303 yards
|Senior
|70
|4838 yards
|Ladies
|70
|4586 yards
|Ladies Senior
|70
|4222 yards
Scorecard for Kumamotoaso Country Club Yunotani Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|343
|354
|578
|180
|368
|429
|350
|188
|548
|3338
|453
|225
|356
|396
|578
|209
|339
|279
|483
|3318
|6656
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|329
|334
|545
|149
|354
|401
|317
|151
|508
|3088
|438
|150
|308
|349
|548
|153
|329
|276
|473
|3024
|6112
|Red W: 67.1/113
|317
|281
|460
|124
|275
|258
|294
|131
|431
|2571
|316
|140
|211
|310
|490
|120
|314
|269
|426
|2596
|5167
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|11
|1
|7
|15
|17
|5
|2
|8
|6
|18
|4
|14
|10
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1952
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1952)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Course Layout