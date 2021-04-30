Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|72
|6863 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/White
|72
|6422 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front/Silver
|72
|5961 yards
|Ladies/Red
|72
|4935 yards
Scorecard for West Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|382
|389
|576
|216
|434
|403
|162
|401
|572
|3535
|360
|423
|182
|527
|381
|383
|527
|141
|404
|3328
|6863
|Orange M: 70.7/121
|359
|368
|539
|196
|401
|378
|141
|380
|545
|3307
|332
|403
|167
|510
|337
|353
|505
|128
|380
|3115
|6422
|White M: 69.2/117
|341
|347
|505
|174
|372
|348
|130
|357
|498
|3072
|318
|395
|155
|428
|312
|318
|474
|115
|325
|2840
|5912
|Red W: 66.9/109
|275
|273
|391
|135
|305
|301
|111
|276
|406
|2473
|272
|290
|142
|386
|269
|249
|374
|99
|269
|2350
|4823
|Handicap
|15
|7
|3
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|9
|12
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout