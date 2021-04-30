Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 72 6863 yards 73.1 123
Regular/White 72 6422 yards 70.7 121
Front/Silver 72 5961 yards
Ladies/Red 72 4935 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 382 389 576 216 434 403 162 401 572 3535 360 423 182 527 381 383 527 141 404 3328 6863
Orange M: 70.7/121 359 368 539 196 401 378 141 380 545 3307 332 403 167 510 337 353 505 128 380 3115 6422
White M: 69.2/117 341 347 505 174 372 348 130 357 498 3072 318 395 155 428 312 318 474 115 325 2840 5912
Red W: 66.9/109 275 273 391 135 305 301 111 276 406 2473 272 290 142 386 269 249 374 99 269 2350 4823
Handicap 15 7 3 13 1 11 17 5 9 12 4 16 2 8 14 6 18 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

