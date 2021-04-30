Aso Sky Blue Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7055 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Previously known as Aso Takamori Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7055 yards
|74.9
|131
|Middle
|72
|6673 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6081 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5373 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Aso Takamori Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|443
|203
|356
|436
|569
|440
|210
|406
|540
|3603
|447
|427
|528
|165
|484
|344
|236
|415
|406
|3452
|7055
|Middle M: 73.1/123
|423
|182
|348
|407
|555
|430
|177
|381
|523
|3426
|407
|397
|521
|151
|471
|316
|218
|397
|369
|3247
|6673
|Front M: 70.7/121
|404
|163
|281
|392
|493
|420
|160
|358
|498
|3169
|382
|367
|506
|135
|443
|308
|142
|287
|342
|2912
|6081
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|316
|144
|260
|261
|470
|383
|150
|334
|464
|2782
|327
|289
|489
|108
|408
|285
|127
|261
|297
|2591
|5373
|Handicap
|5
|17
|11
|7
|9
|1
|15
|3
|13
|2
|14
|8
|12
|16
|18
|4
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Available SportsTable Tennis
