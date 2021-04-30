Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Aso Sky Blue Golf Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7055 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9

Previously known as Aso Takamori Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7055 yards 74.9 131
Middle 72 6673 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6081 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5373 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aso Takamori Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 443 203 356 436 569 440 210 406 540 3603 447 427 528 165 484 344 236 415 406 3452 7055
Middle M: 73.1/123 423 182 348 407 555 430 177 381 523 3426 407 397 521 151 471 316 218 397 369 3247 6673
Front M: 70.7/121 404 163 281 392 493 420 160 358 498 3169 382 367 506 135 443 308 142 287 342 2912 6081
Ladies W: 67.1/113 316 144 260 261 470 383 150 334 464 2782 327 289 489 108 408 285 127 261 297 2591 5373
Handicap 5 17 11 7 9 1 15 3 13 2 14 8 12 16 18 4 6 10
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Billiards

Available Sports

Table Tennis

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Aso Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Grandmother Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Kokonoe Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland GC
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Tokyu GC
Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Minamiaso, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikuchi CC: #7
Kikuchi Country Club
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

