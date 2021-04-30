Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Nakadake Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6658 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6658 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6311 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 5837 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kishima/Nakadake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 358 494 166 383 484 392 194 348 312 3131 434 184 469 364 553 404 202 387 530 3527 6658
Regular M: 70.7/121 358 473 149 373 462 377 168 327 312 2999 400 168 452 347 541 367 178 353 506 3312 6311
Ladies W: 70.2/119 348 456 109 361 442 357 148 311 303 2835 380 149 400 321 474 336 161 324 457 3002 5837
Handicap 13 3 7 15 1 5 9 17 11 4 14 2 18 6 16 10 12 8
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Gairin/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Gairin Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland GC
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Tokyu GC
Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Minamiaso, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Green Hill CC: #4
Aso Green Hill Country Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Sky Blue Golf Resort
Aso Sky Blue Golf Resort
Takamori, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikuchi CC: #7
Kikuchi Country Club
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Grandmother Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Aso Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me