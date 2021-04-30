Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Nakadake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6658 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6658 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6311 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5837 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kishima/Nakadake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|358
|494
|166
|383
|484
|392
|194
|348
|312
|3131
|434
|184
|469
|364
|553
|404
|202
|387
|530
|3527
|6658
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|358
|473
|149
|373
|462
|377
|168
|327
|312
|2999
|400
|168
|452
|347
|541
|367
|178
|353
|506
|3312
|6311
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|348
|456
|109
|361
|442
|357
|148
|311
|303
|2835
|380
|149
|400
|321
|474
|336
|161
|324
|457
|3002
|5837
|Handicap
|13
|3
|7
|15
|1
|5
|9
|17
|11
|4
|14
|2
|18
|6
|16
|10
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout