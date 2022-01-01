Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Itakura Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6554 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 1 72 6554 yards 73.1 123
BT 2 72 6499 yards
RT 1 72 6215 yards 70.1 121
RT 2 72 6141 yards
FT 1 72 5575 yards 70.2 119
FT 2 72 5534 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 520 416 375 160 376 150 513 370 373 3253 331 389 386 178 358 172 581 358 548 3301 6554
White M: 70.1/121 503 406 363 144 358 140 494 352 355 3115 320 357 363 155 343 141 554 345 522 3100 6215
Red W: 70.2/119 457 362 335 144 318 126 441 322 311 2816 296 315 328 132 289 125 489 308 477 2759 5575
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 16 4 10 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, TOP, DC, AMEX, VISA, UFJ, UC, TS3, Diners, etc.
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

