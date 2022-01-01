Itakura Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6554 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT 1
|72
|6554 yards
|73.1
|123
|BT 2
|72
|6499 yards
|RT 1
|72
|6215 yards
|70.1
|121
|RT 2
|72
|6141 yards
|FT 1
|72
|5575 yards
|70.2
|119
|FT 2
|72
|5534 yards
Scorecard for Itakura Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|520
|416
|375
|160
|376
|150
|513
|370
|373
|3253
|331
|389
|386
|178
|358
|172
|581
|358
|548
|3301
|6554
|White M: 70.1/121
|503
|406
|363
|144
|358
|140
|494
|352
|355
|3115
|320
|357
|363
|155
|343
|141
|554
|345
|522
|3100
|6215
|Red W: 70.2/119
|457
|362
|335
|144
|318
|126
|441
|322
|311
|2816
|296
|315
|328
|132
|289
|125
|489
|308
|477
|2759
|5575
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, TOP, DC, AMEX, VISA, UFJ, UC, TS3, Diners, etc.
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
