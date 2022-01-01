Matsugamine Country Club - Kanna/Myouko Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6697 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6697 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6081 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|4878 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Kanagawa - Myoko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|521
|352
|370
|382
|164
|464
|185
|480
|470
|3388
|512
|200
|435
|310
|522
|372
|205
|365
|388
|3309
|6697
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|499
|325
|317
|362
|150
|356
|142
|460
|407
|3018
|472
|161
|404
|284
|504
|344
|172
|356
|366
|3063
|6081
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|403
|284
|243
|317
|132
|330
|130
|355
|336
|2530
|393
|126
|300
|284
|394
|178
|123
|240
|310
|2348
|4878
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|15
|7
|1
|9
|17
|3
|10
|8
|2
|12
|14
|4
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1972)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout